CareerSource offers curbside pickup for paper Florida unemployment applications

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic leads to more workers across Central Florida being furloughed and laid off, CareerSource is offering curbside pickup of paper unemployment applications, according to a news release.

The Florida Department of Employment Opportunities has had significant issues with accommodating the influx of unemployment applications in the past few weeks, and many have turned to paper applications as calls, emails and online forms are going unanswered.

“From August 2019 to February 2020 the contact center took a total of 2.3 million calls,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The DEO received 3.8 million calls in just last week. That dramatic increase in call volume has prevented people from being able to connect to DEO and then the flood to the website -- the website couldn’t even handle it.”

CareerSource will supply forms Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Ocala location, 2703 NE 14th St.

“We are mindful of the need to maintain social distancing. If there is a line of vehicles, please stay in your car until you can pull up,” said Kathleen Woodring, CareerSource CLM’s executive vice president. “You may take as many applications as you need, if you are getting them for other members of your household. We will restock as needed throughout the day until 3 o’clock.”

Unemployment forms can also be downloaded and printed at careeresourcelm.com and careersourcencfl.com.

FedEx is offering a similar service by opening more than 100 FedEx storefronts in the state and providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications.

I appreciate @FedEx’s willingness to help Floridians in a time of need. Starting today, over 100 @FedEx storefronts throughout the state are providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 6, 2020

Many people who have tried to apply for reemployment assistance had problems submitting applications to the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.

The DOE has spent more than $25 million the past couple of weeks to improve the computer and phone systems to collect the applications.

Several Florida representatives are also printing out applications for people to pick up.

Reemployment Assistance paper applications are available online at https://t.co/q1aWjdBZ5V pic.twitter.com/e97lQgHwft — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) April 4, 2020

