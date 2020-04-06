FedEx stores in Florida to provide free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 100 FedEx storefronts in the state are providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications.

Gov. DeSantis posted the news on Twitter on Monday.

I appreciate @FedEx’s willingness to help Floridians in a time of need. Starting today, over 100 @FedEx storefronts throughout the state are providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 6, 2020

People searching for an application can also download a paper application and print it out from their own computer.

Many people who have tried to apply for reemployment assistance had problems submitting applications to the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.

The DOE has spent more than $25 million the past couple of weeks to improve the computer and phone systems to collect the applications.

Several Florida representatives are also printing out applications for people to pick up.

