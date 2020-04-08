Innocent bystander injured as 20 shots are fired in Orlando neighborhood, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An innocent bystander was shot when more than 20 rounds were fired Tuesday night in the Richmond Estates neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said a 52-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting on the 4300 block of Lake Richmond Drive around 7:45 p.m.

The culprits, three males, fled the scene in a newer-model, silver four-door vehicle, which was found abandoned about a mile away on Ivey Lane and Cepeda Street, records show.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).