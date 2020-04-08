Man accused of intentionally coughing on store employee in Orange City

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLa. – A 49-year-old DeBary man is accused of intentionally coughing on a store employee at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Canfora is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Investigators said deputies responded to the store around interviewed a store employee.

Deputies said the employee told investigators Canfora commented on the social distancing measures the store has implemented.

The employee told deputies Canfora said “This is all getting out of hand,” and intentionally coughed on her and the register, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim told investigators Canfora said he does the same to people waring masks when he sees them.

Deputies said investigators met Canfora at his home and he denied coughing on anyone and said he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus.

Investigators said Canfora told deputies he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor and he could not remember exactly what he said at the store.

He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.