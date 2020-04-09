Coronavirus: Bar pays employees with wall dollars

Desperate times call for desperate measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

A southern Georgia coastal bar has upended a years-long tradition so they can pay their employees.

Customers at Tybee Island’s Sand Bar have been stapling dollar bills to the walls for years but as business dried up due to the coronavirus, owner Jennifer Knox took matters into her own hands.

Knox decided to take down the dollar bills one-by-one and give the cash to her employees.

It took nearly two weeks to remove and clean the bills.

After added donations, bar employees ended up with about $600 each.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.