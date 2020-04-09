Winter Park church giving away 100,000 meals to help families during COVID-19 pandemic

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Workers at Calvary Orlando Church are preparing to give away 100,000 meals as a way to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals will be distributed in the form of free groceries that will be handed out to families outside the church on Easter Sunday.

"It's a big project. It's going to take about 250 to 300 volunteers to really prepare all of this," Executive Pastor Manny Rosario said.

The project was made possible through the non-profit, Calvary of Hope. As fears have grown over the spreading of COVID-19, the faith-based organization has set a goal of delivering 10 million meals across the United States.

"Just knowing that so many families right now are not working. They've lost their jobs and there's a lot of need in our city," Rosario said. "This is a way to let them know that there's hope."

On Thursday, two 18-wheelers delivered thousands of pounds of food and other essential items. The groceries will be sorted and bagged by volunteers on Friday and Saturday.

As for how the meals will be handed out, Rosario said CDC guidelines will be followed and families will stay in their vehicles during the drive-thru distribution.

"People just drive up, they let us know if they want it in their back seat or if they want it in their trunk and we'll just drop and they'll go," he said.

The distribution begins at 9 a.m. at 1199 Clay Street in Winter Park.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the outreach, which is scheduled to last until 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

