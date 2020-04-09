Coronavirus: Florida sees nearly 700 new cases overnight, 31 new deaths as COVID-19 spreads

As Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, begins to operate once again after a nearly 10-month shut down, new cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in the U.S., and Florida is no exception.

Florida had its first confirmed case of the respiratory illness on March 1 but quickly saw cases doubling, now standing at 16,364 cases across the state with 354 reported deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest numbers released on Thursday.

In the Central Florida region, Orange County reported its 11th death since the first case was reported in Florida over a month ago. All 10 counties in the region are reporting dozens of COVID-19 cases and at least one fatality.

Here’s the breakdown of cases locally:

County Cases to date Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 106 28 2 Flagler 37 5 1 Lake 139 31 2 Marion 72 6 2 Orange 857 96 11 Osceola 295 76 4 Polk 212 70 6 Seminole 228 54 1 Sumter 98 27 7 Volusia 179 38 5

While the FDOH reports twice daily on new cases and deaths related to COVID-19, measuring recoveries is much more difficult.

“We do not currently measure ‘recovery,’ and don’t expect to have such a designation anytime in the near future. Recovery can mean a lot of things – some countries say you’re recovered 14 days from infection even if you are still sick, or even dead, based on a computer algorithm that calculates the amount of time passed since a case is first reported. The very definition of recovery is a contested issue – are you recovered once you’re no longer symptomatic, or contagious, once you get a negative test result, or no longer require hospitalization? Are you ever ‘recovered’ if you suffer long-term effects from having the virus? Until some of these issues and definitions are worked out at the local, state and national level, we will not be providing a metric for recovery,” the FDOH wrote on its website.

One organization that does track recoveries is the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, although the numbers from Florida are missing from its figures.

According to the organization’s global coronavirus tracker, embedded below, 308,757 people have recovered worldwide after testing positive for coronavirus.

Based on that data, 22,563 people have recovered in the United States, although a state-by-state breakdown is not provided.

Hydroxychloroquine, a drug typically used to treat malaria, is now controversially being used to treat some patients with coronavirus.

The drug, which is used to treat malaria and lupus, is already experiencing a shortage in supply. President Trump has lauded the drug in daily news conferences, but some medical experts are wary about the safety of the drug, especially since it has not undergone extensive testing as a treatment for COVID-19.

The American Medical Association’s president Dr. Patrice Harris, said she personally would not prescribe the drug for a coronavirus patient, saying the risks of severe side effects were "great and too significant to downplay” without large studies showing the drug is safe and effective for such use.

Harris pointed to the drug’s high risk of causing heart rhythm problems.

“People have their health to lose,” she said. “Your heart could stop.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said doctors in Florida re using Hydroxychloroquine to treat some patients.

“Obviously this is a novel virus, so there is not an approved treatment regimen. One of the things physicians have been using is this Hydroxychloroquine, usually combined with a Z-pac," DeSantis said.

The Center for Disease Control maintains there are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration to treat the coronavirus.

More than 152,600 people have been tested across Florida as of Thursday morning, and about 10.7% of those tests came back positive. A new drive-thru testing site in Volusia County will open Friday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Florida remains under a stay-at-home order until April 30.

Millions of Floridians are unable to work due to coronavirus pandemic and scores have been unable to file for unemployment due to problems with the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website and call center, which was ill-equipped to face the magnitude of applications.

The DEO introduced paper unemployment applications last week and for those still experiencing problems with printing or downloading the forms and on Wednesday launched a new mobile-friendly site for applications.

