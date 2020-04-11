USDA approves request to allow Floridians who use SNAP to buy groceries online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The United States Department of Agriculture announced the department approved Florida’s request to allow families to purchase groceries online with their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Department of Children and Families to request a federal waiver for Florida on Friday.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve.”

Gov. DeSantis has also temporarily increased SNAP recipients’ benefit amount to the maximum monthly allotment based on household size.