89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Do Your Part: Italian restaurant makes special delivery to feed hospital workers

Zarella’s delivers subs to Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Ryan Burkett, Producer

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, Do Your Part, Brevard County

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Healthcare providers are working around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic, and one Cape Canaveral restaurant wanted to make sure nurses and doctors had the fuel they needed to get the job done.

Zarella’s Italian and Wood Fired Pizza delivered sub sandwiches to Rockledge Regional Medical Center Saturday in an effort to do their part while healthcare workers fight to save lives.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: