Do Your Part: Italian restaurant makes special delivery to feed hospital workers
Zarella’s delivers subs to Rockledge Regional Medical Center
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Healthcare providers are working around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic, and one Cape Canaveral restaurant wanted to make sure nurses and doctors had the fuel they needed to get the job done.
Zarella’s Italian and Wood Fired Pizza delivered sub sandwiches to Rockledge Regional Medical Center Saturday in an effort to do their part while healthcare workers fight to save lives.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.