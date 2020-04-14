Orlando International Airport to receive $170M in coronavirus relief funds

ORLANDO, Fla. – One hundred Florida airports will receive grants from the coronavirus stimulus bill, known as the CARES ACT, to help ease the economic burden of decreased passenger traffic amid the global pandemic, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.

The money is part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package passed by Congress in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding allocations two weeks after the bill was signed by President Donald Trump.

Central Florida’s largest airport, Orlando International, will receive more than $170 million from the $10 billion dedicated to transportation from the stimulus bill, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Orlando Sanford International will get more than $22 million, Daytona Beach International will be awarded a $21 million grant and Melbourne International was awarded $19 million.

Municipal airports will also receive CARES Act funding.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.

The U.S. Department of Transportation released a list Tuesday, including a map, of all airports that will receive some of the $10 billion in CARES Act money dedicated to transportation.

In February, Additional grants totaling $520.5 million in federal funding were awarded to 247 airports nationwide for improvement projects, including runway restoration and construction, according to the FAA.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was the only airport in the Sunshine state to receive a $20 million improvement grant to expand a runway, according to grant details.

Traffic in U.S. airports have hit new lows amid the pandemic and fell below 100,000 last week for likely the first time since the jet age began. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 90,510 people on Sunday, down 96% of the nearly 2.5 million people who passed through checkpoints on the corresponding Sunday a year ago.

The airline sector was among the hardest hit Monday on signs of growing tensions with the administration over terms of a rescue package. Shares of American, Delta and United fell between 6% and 8%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

