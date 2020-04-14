Volusia County sets backup dates for high school graduation ceremonies

DeLAND, Fla. – Volusia County Schools on Tuesday announced backup dates for graduation ceremonies in case the events scheduled for May are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, school officials said the potential new dates for graduation will be during the week of July 6, 2020.

“After consulting with student leadership at our 10 high schools and their principals, the overwhelming response was a desire to have a traditional graduation as opposed to alternative venues,” VCS said in a statement. “We will continue researching the viability of other senior activities, such as yearbook signings, senior breakfast alternatives, college signings, academic and athletic awards ceremonies and will continue communicating with our student government leaders, principals, parents and other stakeholders.”

Seminole and Osceola counties have made similar announcements.