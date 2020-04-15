Generosity a new side effect in coronavirus economic struggles

Jeff and Margie Weinkauf have joined the list of Central Florida families donating their federal stimulus money to families in need.

The Orlando couple married 52 years said they were inspired to pay it forward after seeing the story of a retired couple’s generous donation to an unemployed mother of four.

“We were moved by your story to the point that this was an easy decision," Jeff Weinkoff said. “My wife and I looked at each other and said that makes a lot of sense.”

John and Kay Custis were the first to start the trend this week donating their $2,400 stimulus check to Jessica White a Lake County restaurant server who was furloughed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d like to give it to someone that really needs it," Margie said. “That really needs it right now.”

The couple said they saw three stories featuring unemployed single mothers and felt Amie Stanley, of Indian River County, needed the help most of all.

“It’s amazing," Stanley said when she learned of the couple’s generosity. “I don’t have to worry about where the rent is going to come from, it’s just so heart-warming.”

“We’re coming together as human beings ,” Jeff said. "Hopefully it will continue, wouldn’t that be nice.”

If you have a story you would like to share contact Mike Holfeld at mholfeld@wkmg.com.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.