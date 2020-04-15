Here’s when President Trump wants to reopen some businesses

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and state leaders said they are working to reopen some businesses as fears since linger concerning the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced he is open to some businesses reopening before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month.

“Some can open very very shortly -- if not almost immediately,” he told reporters in the White House Rose Garden.

The president said he would be speaking with big companies accross the nation to hear their advice and concerns about reopening.

His list of companies included Orlando-based Darden Restaurants and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

He said he would also be speaking with all 50 governors.

“The governors are responsible. They have to take charge,” he said. “They have to do a great job.”

“We’ve got to see where we’re going,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida.

DeSantis said he would be speaking with the president this week.

This comes as he received a letter on Tuesday from the Florida Education Association.

It asked the governor to keep schools closed and continue virtual learning through the end of the school year, citing concerns about COVID-19.

DeSantis said he was cautious about setting any dates for businesses re-opening.

Just like the president, he said he plans to convene a task force to determine when the right time may be.

"They're going to look at all this stuff with education. They're going to look at different sectors of the economy," he said. "What does a restaurant look like in this area going forward?"

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expressed his concern about opening some businesses too quickly.

He said moving too fast could result in “unexpected consequences.”

He said he doesn’t want to have to go through this all over again.