Orange County trooper accused of falsifying incident report

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Trooper is accused of falsifying an incident report.

Trooper Hunter Monn is facing two fraud charges.

Investigators said Monn is accused of providing false information on an incident report after finding a lost wallet during a hit-and-run investigation from January.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a sergeant was asked to take a patrol vehicle to a dealership for service.

FHP said the sergeant found a wallet on the passenger side of the dashboard while it was in the parking lot of the FHP Orlando Station.

The sergeant found out the wallet belonged to Wilbert Rivera, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Monn was asked why someone’s wallet was in his vehicle, according to FHP.

Investigators said Monn told the sergeant he found the wallet at the FHP Orlando Station parking lot while switching vehicles.

Monn had investigated a hit and run crash involving Rivera, according to investigators.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monn’s Mobile Video Recording shows he investigated a crash and traveled to Rivera’s place.

Monn knocked on the door and no one answered, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Monn walked to the side of the house and found Rivera’s wallet on the ground outside of the house.

An FHP sergeant determined Monn lied on the report on documenting where he found the wallet, according to investigators.

Rivera said he did not lose his wallet at the Orlando station because he never visited the station before his wallet was lost, according to FHP.