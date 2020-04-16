Employee at pet supply company, Chewy, in Ocala tests positive for COVID-19

OCALA, Fla. – An employee for online pet retailer Chewy, tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the company.

A spokesperson for Chewy said the employee, who worked at the company’s Ocala warehouse, began feeling ill on April 5 and was sent home, then later tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14. Chewy said that employee has not been back on the campus since they were initially sent home.

“We proactively notified all team members who this individual may have come in close contact with, and they have also been under a 14-day self-quarantine since that date,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We are continuing to monitor closely for any other exposure and follow CDC guidelines. At the same time, we have continued with our ongoing, significantly elevated levels of cleaning and disinfecting, across our sites.”

The company has also implemented non-invasive, no contact, infrared temperature checks at the Ocala warehouse site, which will then be fully rolled out to all our fulfillment center locations by the end of next week, according to a news release.

Based on statistics released by the Florida Department of Health, Marion County had 107 confirmed cases, 14 hospitalizations and 3 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

