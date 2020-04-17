AdventHealth opens drive-up coronavirus testing site in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Registration is now open for a new COVID-19 testing site that is scheduled to be open at the Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford this week.

“Seminole Towne Center is pleased to share its resources and partner with AdventHealth for this important community service,” said Scott Sadove, general manager of the Seminole Towne Center.

The site is AdventHealth’s third COVID-19 drive-up testing location in Central Florida. The site is scheduled to open on Tuesday, according to officials.

“AdventHealth has been taking aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and these testing sites are just one of the ways we’re investing and helping safeguard our community,” said Tim Cook, CEO of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. “Making it easy for Seminole County residents to get tested for COVID-19 is key to helping contain the pandemic. Testing is an important tool to help people know if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate. Bringing this service to Sanford will help us extend that reach even further.

Tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Those wanting a test do not need a doctor’s note prior to arrival. There are also no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status.

According to a news release, AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured.

The Sanford testing site’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup. Test results will be provided in approximately two to three days.

“Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results and provide care instructions,” officials said.

Those patients who meet the criteria and wish to receive a test should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival.