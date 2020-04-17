Orange County sergeant shares his story on recovering from COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is sharing his story on recovering from the coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a video of it on Twitter.

Sergeant Menachem Green said he has had the flu before and COVID-19 is not like the flu.

COVID-19 RECOVERED!: OCSO Sergeant Menachem Green recovered from #COVID19. This is his #coronavirus story. pic.twitter.com/7RosJVJEUE — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 17, 2020

He said after returning from a vacation with his family he developed a minor cough.

Sergeant Green said he decided to quarantine and seven days later his symptoms got worse.

He ended up getting a test at an AdventHealth location.

“It took a couple of seconds, it’s worth doing,” he said.

His symptoms started to get worse, he developed a fever and he would have coughing spells lasting ten minutes.

Sergeant Green said at times he had trouble standing up.

During his fight with COVID-19 Green said people in his department checked in on him to make sure he was OK.

Thankfully, Sergeant Green’s health started to get better and now he is cough-free.

No one in his family tested positive for COVID-19.

He wants to use his story to remind people to follow safety protocols and encourage people to keep practicing social distancing.

“So, even if you feel you’re invincible or you feel can’t get sick, you have an obligation for the people around you to do the right thing,” Sergeant Green said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.