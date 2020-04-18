Coronavirus: Central Florida districts respond to governor’s decision to keep schools closed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to keep all Florida schools closed through the remainder of the academic year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor made the announcement that all K-12 schools will continue distance learning for the rest of the year during a news conference on Saturday.

Here’s how Central Florida’s school districts are responding to the governor’s decision:

Osceola County

Governor DeSantis has announced that VPK-Grade 12 students will continue distance learning until the end of the 2019-2020 school year. We've got this Osceola—stay healthy! #LearningNeverStopsinSDOC #SDOCGoodtoGreat pic.twitter.com/rigYLjMNVI — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) April 18, 2020

Seminole County

“We are in support of the Governor’s decision to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year and continue with our distance learning model to close out the 2019-2020 school year. We believe this is in the best interest of our students, families, and staff as their health/safety throughout the duration of this pandemic is our utmost concern." -- Seminole County Public Schools.

Brevard County

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Governor DeSantis has announced that Florida schools will remain closed. Distance learning will... Posted by Brevard Public Schools (official) on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Flagler County

“Flagler Schools was prepared to open on May 3rd but we are equally prepared to continue our Virtual Learning plan through the conclusion of this school year.” -- Flagler County School District.

While Flagler Schools was prepared to reopen our campuses May 3rd, we understand the concerns of Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran and will continue our Virtual Learning Plan through the remainder of the school year. https://t.co/eQlY63gXoc — @FlaglerSchools (@FlaglerSchools) April 18, 2020

Marion County

“We will continue our distance-learning until further notice." -- Marion County Public Schools.

News 6 has reached out to every Central Florida school district for comment. This story will be updated with additional responses from school officials as they become available.

