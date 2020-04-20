Eastbound State Road 408 ramp to Orange Avenue to be demolished, closed for 6 months

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers who usually take eastbound State Road 408 to Orange Avenue will need to use a detour for the next six months starting April 27.

The closure will take place so crews can demolish the existing ramp and build a new one that will accommodate for a wider State Road 408 East.

“To access Orange Avenue, motorists will need to use the exit to Mills Avenue (Exit 11B), where tolls will be suspended for the duration of the closure. A nonsignalized U-turn will be created on Mills Avenue under S.R. 408, allowing motorists to then enter South Street toward downtown Orlando,” the Florida Department of Transportation wrote on a web page announcing the closure.

Trucks, however, are too large to complete the temporary U-turn so those drivers are instead asked to use an alternate route via Orange Blossom Trail that will be dedicated solely to trucks.

The work is being done as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

