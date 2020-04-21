All Publix associates will now wear face coverings amid spread of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All Publix associates will now wear face coverings amid the spread of the coronavirus, the company said in a statement.

The company said associates who are not normally required to wear gloves can voluntarily wear them if they can safely perform their job duties.

Publix said they will provide face coverings for all of the associates.

[RELATED: Publix makes shopping aisles one-way to improve coronavirus social distancing]

The company said they will also provide plastic gloves for customer service and pharmacy associates until the supplies are depleted.

Many Publix locations now feature one-way aisles.

Many checkout lines have markings every six feet to promote social distancing.