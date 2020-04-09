Publix makes shopping aisles one-way to improve coronavirus social distancing

ORLANDO, Fla. – As grocery stores remain one of the only places open to the public where more than 10 people can gather amid the coronavirus pandemic Publix is adding new policies, including one-way aisle markers, to help its customers and employees maintain social distancing.

Shoppers who visit their local Publix this week will see arrows at the end of the each aisle indicating the direction you should travel.

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We have already posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing,” a Publix representative said in a statement. “To help with customer traffic flow, we have added directional markings, company wide, to our aisles. This will allow customers and associates to better distance themselves while on the aisle.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, peoples should maintain 6 feet apart from others while in public places because droplets from sneezes and coughs can travel that distance. That has been a challenge for businesses, including grocers, where standing in line is expected.

Many stores now have tape or other signs marking every 6 feet near registers and around the business.

Publix is also encouraging customers to stick to one person per household when they are shopping.

