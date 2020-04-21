Need a nug? Wendy’s giving away free nuggets on Friday

Wendy’s spreading the love during the coronavirus pandemic with a GroupNug.

The fast food chain announced it is giving away a free 4-piece chicken nuggets, crispy or spicy, on Friday to every car that goes through the drive-thru.

"Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values – Do the Right Thing – by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer. "These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."

There’s no purchase necessary. Wendy’s just wants you to enjoy this positive pick-me-up.

