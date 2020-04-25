70ºF

Local News

100,000 paper applications for unemployment benefits have been processed in Florida

More than 2,000 people have been working to process applications

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said workers have processed 100,000 paper applications for unemployment benefits.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said workers have processed 100,000 paper applications for unemployment benefits.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus more than 2,000 people have been working to process these applications.

The DEO posted a photo of one location where crews have been making sure the applications get processed while they maintain social distancing.

Many Floridians have struggled with applying for benefits online.

The state had to release a second website to handle all the traffic.

“This thing was a clunker, there’s no doubt about it it was designed to fail, basically, I think,” the governor said of the Florida unemployment website.

Nearly 22% of more than 701,700 unemployment claims have been paid by the state totaling $157 million, according to the DEO.

