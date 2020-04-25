FDOH announces more free COVID-19 testing sites for Orange County residents
Sites are for this week only
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has announced new locations for free COVID-19 testing sites this week.
The sites are for this week only and for residents of Orange County and for those 18 years and older. Appointments are required and people are asked not to show up at sites without an appointment. To make an appointment, call 407-723-5004.
- West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden. Location only open Monday.
- Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street, Apopka. Location only open Tuesday.
- Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando. Location only open Wednesday.
- Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando. Location only open Thursday.
- Jay Blanchard Park, 10501 Jay Blanchard Trail, Orlando. Location only open Friday.
