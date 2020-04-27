CVS Health to expand COVID-19 testing abilities by offering self-swab kits

ORLANDO, Fla. – CVS Health announced Monday that pharmacies will be expanding their coronavirus testing capabilities and will be offering self-swab COVID-19 testing kits, according to a news release.

In addition to the large-scale test sites the company has been operating since March, CVS Health will utilize its expansive community presence to bring testing closer to home while maintaining strict safety standards, company officials said.

“Our industry has been united by the unique role we can play in addressing the pandemic and protecting people’s health,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health. “We all share the same goal, and that’s dramatically increasing the frequency and efficiency of testing so we can slow the spread of the virus and start to responsibly reopen the economy when experts tell us it’s safe.”

Beginning in May, CVS Health will offer self-swab tests to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, according to a news release.

Company officials said testing will be scheduled online and take place at select CVS Pharmacy locations in parking lots or at drive-thru windows. No testing will take place in stores.

Employees participating in the test collection process will maintain safety using personal protective equipment and follow sanitation protocols after each test, CVS Health officials said.

The company said it expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month depending on availability of supplies and lab capacity.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, CVS locations in Central Florida would be participating in the self-swab testing.

