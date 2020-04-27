Reservations required for coronavirus testing site at Altamonte Mall opening Monday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened Monday morning near the AMC Theater at the Altamonte Mall but anyone who needs a test is asked to make a reservation before coming to the testing location.

The drive-thru testing site is run by Allied Health, along with Seminole County and Altamonte Springs. Nonprofit Allied Health also issued tests in Hialeah, one of the hardest hit areas with the coronavirus in South Florida.

“We wanted to open up as many locations as possible to give good testing throughout Seminole county,” Alan Harris, Seminole County Emergency manager said.

The location offers up to 250 tests a day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment for a one-hour testing “fast pass" visit https://covidtest.eventbrite.com. Appointments can also be made by calling 407-665-0000.

“We are doing a fast pass so you get an hour window when you can come, so that’s the appointment. We are calling it a testing fastpass,” Harris explained.

On the first day of testing, about 150 appointment remained as of 7 a.m., officials said.

The drive-thru is located on the first floor of the parking garage adjacent to the AMC Theater. Drivers should enter at Essex Avenue/Mall Drive from East Altamonte Drive.

Testing is free, regardless of insurance status but insured patients are asked to bring proof of insurance to help Allied Health, a nonprofit, recoup some of the costs with insurance providers.

“The more people we test, as I mentioned before, the more the better we know about the disease burden in our community,” Donna Walsh, with the Florida Department of Health, said.

What to know before you go

Where: 451 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

When: Monday, April 27 through Saturday, May 2, 9:00 a.m.-5:00p.m.

Criteria: Patient should be either a first responder/healthcare worker, symptomatic or have had contact with COVID-positive patient

What to bring: Must have identification, bring insurance card if insured; accepting all patients regardless of insurance status.

Cost: No co-pay, no charge regardless of insurance status

Pop-up testing sites

True Health and the Florida Department of Health-Seminole County are also operating pop-up testing sites in select Seminole County neighborhoods.

Seminole County opened up three pop-up test sites last week for low income neighborhoods. They say a total of 874 people got tested for the coronavirus at those locations.

No appointments are necessary for these sites. The list of sites below are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

April 27- Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert Street, Sanford

April 28- Georgetown, Historic Sanford Stadium, 1201 Mellonville Avenue, Sanford

April 29- Jamestown, Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church 3036 Weston St, Oviedo

April 30- Lincoln Heights, Journeys Academy, 1722 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford

Additional sites will be offered on May 4 and May 5, locations will be announced mid-week.

What to know before you go

Criteria: Testing open to anyone, regardless of symptoms.

Cost: Free to all; patients with insurance should bring proof of insurance.

More: To find a list of private providers and community clinics offering testing in Seminole County, visit PrepareSeminole.org