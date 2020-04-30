75ºF

Costco to require customers to wear masks starting Monday

CNN Newsource

A person wears a mask as he stands in line at Costco Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising Americans to voluntarily wear a basic cloth or fabric face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A person wears a mask as he stands in line at Costco Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising Americans to voluntarily wear a basic cloth or fabric face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Costco is the latest retailer to require shoppers to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, face coverings must be worn "at all times" in the store and will not serve as a "substitute for social distancing."

The company is the largest U.S. retailer to enact the rule.

Children under 2 years old and people who can’t wear one because of a medical condition are exempt.

