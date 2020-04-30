Costco to require customers to wear masks starting Monday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Costco is the latest retailer to require shoppers to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, face coverings must be worn "at all times" in the store and will not serve as a "substitute for social distancing."

The company is the largest U.S. retailer to enact the rule.

Children under 2 years old and people who can’t wear one because of a medical condition are exempt.

