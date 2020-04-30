SeaWorld extending active annual passes and memberships amid spread of COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld sent a message to active annual passholders and annual members the company is extending active passes and memberships amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The passes and memberships will extend for the length of time the parks are closed, according to SeaWorld.

This includes Busch Gardens.

Tickets that have not been used and are set to expire during the closures from COVID-19 will extend through Dec. 31, 2021, according to SeaWorld.

In late March, SeaWorld announced the company had to furlough 90 percent of its workers without pay.

Earlier this month, Disney World announced annual passholders will not be charged amid the spread of COVID-19.

