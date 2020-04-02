Coronavirus: Disney to stop passholder payments, offer refunds as parks remain closed

Disney Parks annual passholders will not be charged and some could receive refunds as theme parks across the U.S. remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent to Disney passholders Thursday.

The email was sent after Walt Disney Co. announced it will furlough some employees until parks can reopen.

According to the email, monthly payments will be placed on hold through the closures. Disney will refund payments made March 14 through April 5 for passholders who pay monthly.

Passholders who have paid in full for the year can either have their park passes extended for the same number of days the parks are closed or opt for a partial refund. Disney will send information to park passholders soon for refund information, according to the email.

Walt Disney World Resort parks have been closed since March 15 and will remain closed until further notice.