Coronavirus: Disney World to remain closed until further notice, company says

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to climb, Walt Disney World officials have announced that the company’s operations will remain suspended until further notice.

Company officials said Friday that Walt Disney World Resort ad Disneyland Resort will remain closed until further notice.

[RELATED: From tickets to FastPasses: The latest on Disney World’s coronavirus closure]

“As a result of this of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Disney announced its theme parks and hotel would remain closed through the end of March.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

In the statement released Friday, company officials said Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closures began and will continue to pay hourly park and resort cast members through April 18.

Universal Orlando and Legoland also extended their closures this week.

Click here to see how long the rest of Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions are planning to remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are trouble viewing the map above on mobile, click here.

At last check, 2,900 Florida-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported and at least 34 people have died, according to the Florida Department of Health.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.