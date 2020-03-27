Legoland extends closure amid lingering coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Legoland has joined Universal Orlando in extending the closure of its parks in response to the lingering coronavirus concerns in Florida.

In a news release Friday, Legoland officials said its theme and water parks would remain closed through April 14. Initially, the parks were set to remain closed through the end of March.

Also due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State, Legoland has decided to postpone the opening of its new Pirate Island Hotel until mid-May.

“LEGOLAND Hotel will continue to operate at a low-occupancy level, within government guidelines, and we continue to give special care to room assignments and dining options to ensure reasonable separation of families. As a result of this update, our new Pirate Island Hotel will open on May 15 and new opening dates for the new water sports stunt show and PirateFest Weekends will be announced soon,” the release said.

The company said it looks forward to celebrating its new openings with guests in the coming months. Guests can get updates on the status of Legoland’s operations here.

Earlier this week, Universal Orlando announced that its parks would also remain closed through at least mid-April, more than two weeks longer than expected.

At last check, 2,900 Florida-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported and at least 34 people have died, according to the Florida Department of Health.

