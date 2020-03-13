Legoland follows other theme parks, announces temporary closure

LAKELAND, Fla. – Legoland officials announced Friday that its theme park would close Monday through the end of the month as coronavirus concerns sweep Florida.

The decision comes after many tourist destinations decided to bar entry to their parks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“To prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus, LEGOLAND Florida theme park & water park will be closed from Monday, March 16th 2020 through Tuesday, March 31st 2020,” the park said on its website.

Legoland is the fifth park to make the decision.

This week, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld announced that they would be closing temporarily amid the virus.

