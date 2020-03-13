Central Florida theme parks and attractions closed due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme parks and attractions across Central Florida have announced closures as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Seaworld will close Sunday and stay closed until the end of the month along with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

Walt Disney World will be closed through the end of March, starting Monday.

Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure will close at the end of business hours on Sunday. The hotels and the CityWalk attraction will remain open.

Legoland will close Monday through the end of the month.

Bok Tower Gardens will close Friday and will not reopen April 3.

All Crayola Experience locations will temporarily shut down at the close of business Friday and reopen in two weeks.

Apopka Wildlife Drive will close Friday and remain closed until further notice.

Some attractions are still open. Officials with Gatorland and ICON Park have chosen to remain open with the addition of extra sanitation protocols.

