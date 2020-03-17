You can virtually visit Gatorland amid coronavirus closures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland might be closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still visit the “Alligator Capital of the World” virtually.

The attraction announced Tuesday that it was closing at the end of the day to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent recommendations for group gatherings. In a news conference Monday, President Donald Trump suggested Americans avoid gatherings of 10 or more.

According to a news release from Gatorland, a reopening date has not been determined, as the situation regarding the pandemic continues to rapidly develop.

In the meantime, gator lovers can keep up with what’s happening at Gatorland through virtual visits via Facebook Live and YouTube.

“At 10 a.m. EDT every morning, we will broadcast a Facebook Live Video titled ‘Gatorland’s School of Croc,’ where we will showcase amazing animals and adventures to entertain and educate viewers of all ages,” Gatorland wrote in the release. “Then every afternoon, we will perform a Live Feed broadcast on our YouTube channel, Gatorland Vlogs,' titled ‘Later Gator,’ where we will showcase live action encounters with all of our animal stars at the park. So tune in every day to keep up with all the fun and excitement. So until we can open our doors and welcome all our fans back to Gatorland, we’ll see you later, Alligator!”

The virtual visits begin Wednesday.

With the decision to close its park, Gatorland joins a long list of other attractions, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, that have temporarily closed their doors to the public in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

