Brevard County beach parking reopening Friday, county facilities to reopen soon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s coronavirus policy group gave the go-ahead Friday after a county commissioners vote the day prior to reopen county beach parking and move ahead with reopening other county building as soon as they can meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During a special meeting of Brevard County commissioners Thursday, leaders voted to start removing the barriers that have blocked county-operated beach parking lots for several weeks. On Friday, the county’s coronavirus emergency policy group gave the vote the final approval.

As of Friday morning, 289 people in Brevard County have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 48 with severe cases requiring hospitalization and 8 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health dashboard.

The move means barricades blocking beach parking throughout Brevard County will be removed, beginning Friday. Several area beaches near Patrick Air Force Base are undergoing refurbishment and will remain closed.

Officials said other county facilities will reopen as soon as they are able to meet CDC guidelines of social distancing and personal protective equipment. When libraries reopen they will operate at a capacity of 25% along with other county buildings.