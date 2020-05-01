Restaurants in Orange County getting ready to reopen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said restaurants and retailers can start to reopen with limited capacity and guidelines on Monday.

“In terms of the regulatory authority, of course, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has regulatory authority over businesses, and they will maintain that,” Mayor Demings said.

Mayor Demmings said enforcement may also include help from a number of agencies, like the Department of Health and local law enforcement.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they have no plan to proactively go into restaurants and businesses to monitor whether or not they are complying, citing that the governor’s order states the DBPR will enforce.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County said they will take a supportive role, in addition to their environmental health staff continuing to conduct their normal inspections.

In an email to News 6, Kent Donahue, the public information officer with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said, in part, “If our EVH staff identify any issues such as not following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, we will bring that item to the attention of the property owner.”