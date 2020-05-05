Boy bitten by venomous snake in Orange County

Published: May 5, 2020, 6:13 am

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A boy was bitten by a venomous snake Monday in Orange County, rescue officials said.

The snake bite was reported near Chelwyn Court in Hunters Creek.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the boy, estimated to be about 14 years old, was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Lake Nona.

No other details, including the boy’s condition, have been released.