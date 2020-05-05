Coronavirus: Norwegian Cruise Line may be forced to fold

Norwegian Cruise Line is warning investors it might be forced to go out of business by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings says its accounting firm has “substantial doubt” about Norwegian’s ability to continue on after the outbreak.

Norwegian suspended sailings on March 14, along with an industry-wide shutdown, which has been extended through at least June 30.

The cruise industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Several high-profile ships had multiple people test positive for the coronavirus and many of them died from COVID-19.

Some ships had a hard time finding ports where they could discharge their passengers.

