Hair stylists for Florida’s assisted living facilities face longer unemployment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis considers a timetable and protocol to reopen barbershops and hair salons across Florida, stylists contracted with assisted living facilities tell News 6 they may be left out.

“It’s scary because income is not coming in,” veteran hairstylist Becky Allen told News 6.

The mother of two said money is running out and because her clientele is considered high risk to COVID-19, she is convinced the locations will remain off-limits.

“Even if the salons open back up,” Allen said, “if they’re not allowed visitors we may not be allowed there as well.”

Allen is an independent contractor with Elder Hair Care a new entry in the assisted living community in Central Florida.

Christina Sheldon the company’s regional manager said she expects the state to delay hair care for the facilities for several weeks.

“Probably in Phase 3 when visitors are allowed to come in,” she told News 6,” there maybe 1 to 2 people allowed at a time, we will be using hand sanitizer, masks, that kind of thing.”

During a Saturday barber chair chat in downtown Orlando Gov. DeSantis and Mayor Jerry Demings seemed to be in agreement that the transition to reopen for the hair care business made sense if the proper medical precautions are in place.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when DeSantis said Saturday.

For now, the hairstylist community continues to wait for the chance to get back to work.

“We’re not ok,” Sheldon said, “We have bills to pay, children to feed, as do a lot of 1099 (independent contractor) stylists.”