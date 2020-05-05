OCPS said 1.3% of students are not participating in school work

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools Superintendent on Monday said 1.3% of the district’s student population has not been participating in school work.

Schools across the state closed in March and moved to online learning.

According to an April 2020 enrollment report by OCPS, there are more than 213,000 students enrolled.

Jenkins said within the next week, school resource officers will go door-to-door, trying to find students the district has not been able to get a hold of.

The district said that it's possible some students have moved or have outdated contact information.

Osceola County Schools said that six percent of their high school students are not participating as well.

Volusia County said that of the 51,655 students who initially logged onto their portal, only 46,000 students are logging in at least once a week.

Seminole County schools said that last week it had a 1.44 percent absent rate.