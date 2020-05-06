Orange County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

In Orange County, Mayor Jerry Demings has assembled a task force with subgroups to determine how to keep the community safe and reopen for business with new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s some information about what Orange County facilities and businesses are open:

Restaurants: Restaurants are allowed to open but must restrict in-house dining to 25% or outside dining to 75% with social distancing between tables.

Salons and barber shops: These businesses have not been given the green light to reopen yet by DeSantis, however, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has asked the governor to allow them to open. On May 6, the mayor said he expects the governor to make a decision on his request in the next two days.

Shopping: Waterford Lakes Town Center stores and restaurants have begun reopening.

Simon properties including the Florida Mall, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets and the Orlando Outlet Marketplace reopened on May 4.

The Mall at Millenia launched a retailer curbside service this week and is preparing to officially open its doors to guests on May 11.

Face coverings: Under an executive order by the mayor, Both employees and patrons of businesses that require employees and patrons to be within 6 feet or less to wearing a face mask or covering, unless wearing a face covering would impede the service in which case only the service provider must wear a face covering.

This story will be updated as more businesses and county buildings reopen. Check back for updates.