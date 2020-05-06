Orange County task force discuss how to help tourism industry bounce back after coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force met a day after Disney announced it’s latest earnings report. The company lost 1.4 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the group discussed possible recommendations for visitors who may come to Central Florida once the theme parks reopen.

"We must bring some form of validation that will help give the confidence and build that trust that we need in our case and for this committee purpose for the visitor," George Aguel, President of Visit Orlando said.

Disney also announced Shanghai Disneyland will be reopening on May 11 with reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines for guests.

Though there's no reopen date for the theme parks in Orlando, similar restrictions could be on the way.

“I think we all heard the announcement the opening of Shanghai Disney and with that in mind I believe we can see some opportunity to be monitoring what that may mean here,” Aguel said.

Task force members also suggested doing consumer surveys to get feedback from residents now that places are slowly reopening.

“If the locals are comfortable going to Disney, going to Universal and doing everything that we do here then I think we will see that highlighted in the news, in our social media feeds,” Evelyn Cardenas with Central Florida Auto Dealers Association said.

