Free mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health Orange County is offering its third round of free mobile COVID-19 testing beginning May 11.

Officials with FDOH said residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004.

People wishing to be tested must be 18-years-old or older and can walk to the drive-thru testing site, officials said.

Mobile testing dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, May 11, 2020: Independence Elementary - 6255 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Olympia High School - 4301 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32835

Wednesday, May 13, 2020: Camping World Stadium - 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, May 14, 2020: Evans High School - 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 15, 2020: Prairie Lake Elementary - 8723 Hackney Prairie Road, Orlando, FL 32818

