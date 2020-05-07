77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Free mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Orange County

Locations coming to Orlando, Winter Garden

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, virus, Orange County
More than 482,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis admits the number also reflects people who have received more than one test.
More than 482,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis admits the number also reflects people who have received more than one test. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health Orange County is offering its third round of free mobile COVID-19 testing beginning May 11.

Officials with FDOH said residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

People wishing to be tested must be 18-years-old or older and can walk to the drive-thru testing site, officials said.

Mobile testing dates and locations are as follows:

  • Monday, May 11, 2020: Independence Elementary - 6255 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787
  • Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Olympia High School - 4301 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32835
  • Wednesday, May 13, 2020: Camping World Stadium - 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805
  • Thursday, May 14, 2020: Evans High School - 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32808
  • Friday, May 15, 2020: Prairie Lake Elementary - 8723 Hackney Prairie Road, Orlando, FL 32818

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: