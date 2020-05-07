New mobile testing site opens in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Health Services expanded COVID-19 testing with the opening of the newest site at Legacy Middle School.

This site is in the 32825 zip code, which includes East Orange and Waterford.

Orange County said they will be conducting testing at that site Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8 by appointment.

Daniella Sullivan is a health services administrator for Orange County and said the site has the capability of conducting 250 tests a day. She tells News 6 that they started the day with 137 appointments booked.

News 6 asked if Orange County has started to see a trend of lower numbers when it comes to people heading to testing sites.

“We did, of course, there is not such a huge sense of urgency right now since the testing facilities are more available, compared to a month and a month and a half ago,” said Sullivan.

In terms of the people coming out to these sites, Sullivan said she’s seen people who are just curious, people that were just passing by and decided to be tested, and even some people who work at surrounding businesses. Adding, “Nobody seems to be sick or experiencing symptoms, at least based on what we have seen, so far,” said Sullivan.