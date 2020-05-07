Time to hang up your Khaleesi costume, MegaCon Orlando is cancelled
‘Limited Edition’ event scheduled for October, will limit number of guests
ORLANDO, Fla. – As countless conventions, concerts and other big events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MegaCon Orlando fans held out hope they might be able to attend the October event.
On Thursday, however, MegaCon Orlando organizers announced the convention would be canceled.
“We’ve been looking forward to coming together at MEGACON Orlando and have been busy planning an epic show,” organizers said on their website. “Based on the developments globally and in Florida that COVID-19 continues to present, we’ve made the decision to cancel MEGACON Orlando 2020. It will return March 18-21, 2021.”
Organizers have promised fans a new experience in place of the originally scheduled event, however.
An update from MEGACON Orlando.— MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) May 7, 2020
Learn more: https://t.co/dddbVTeGPD pic.twitter.com/pRfVSlDlLB
“MEGACON Orlando: LIMITED EDITION will take place on Halloween weekend from October 30-November 1, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center. It will have all the all the excitement of our regular event, but will be incredibly exclusive," officials said. "In order to ensure a safe experience for our fans, this event will be limited to 25,000 tickets and once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
MegaCon officials told fans to follow the guidelines below when securing tickets for the limited edition convention, or when requesting a refund:
- All admission tickets will automatically be transferred to MEGACON Orlando: LIMITED EDITION. If you purchased a Thursday ticket, you will receive an upgrade to a Friday ticket for October. If you purchased a youth ticket, you will receive a complimentary upgrade to an adult ticket. Check your email for specifics.
- If you’re unable to make the October dates or have changed your mind, request a refund by May 31, 2020. Visit this page for more details.
- Special Events will be automatically refunded. You’ll see the credit on your statement soon, depending on your bank. You don’t need to do anything.
- Epic Photo Ops will refund your Photo Ops and Autographs. You do not need to take any action
- We’re working on the guest list and hope to have the guest list announced by August 1
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.