YMCA Central Florida steps up to help people facing financial loss during COVID-19 pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of vehicles lined up early Thursday outside the Osceola County YMCA as food and essentials were distributed to families in need.

The effort was organized by YMCA Central Florida to help people who are experiencing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Garmon, who is YMCA's vice president of community involvement, said the food distribution marks the third straight week of events in the Central Florida area.

"Really, everyone is need right now. There's so many families who are without work. This is just a way for us to serve our neighbors," he said.

Two hundred packages of meals, including fresh fruits and vegetables, were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Mildred Osorio was the first in line at 5:45 a.m. and said it was important for her family to be there after several weeks without a response from Florida's unemployment system.

"It's so frustrating, because you don't know where to go," Osorio said. "It means a lot, not only to me, but to a lot of people here that we have applied for unemployment and we haven't received a check yet."

Officials with YMCA said all of the items were distributed in a safe, clean and sanitary manner.

Social distancing and safety procedures were put in place, such as limiting the number of volunteers and placing supplies in the trunks of participants.

Organizers said three additional food distribution events are scheduled next week in Lake County, Ocala and west Orange County.

For more details, visit https://ymcacentralflorida.com/fooddistribution/

