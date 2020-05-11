Coronavirus drive-thru testing to open at Eastern Florida State College in Palm Bay
No appointments required
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County will have drive-thru coronavirus testing at Eastern Florida State College Palm Bay Campus starting Tuesday.
The site will provide nasal-swab testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. People over the age of 18 can get tested regardless of symptoms.
People can enter the site at San Filippo Drive. Those who wish to get tested should bring a photo ID and will not need to make an appointment.
The site is drive-thru only, walk-ups are not allowed. Site officials ask that passengers in each vehicle be limited to those who are being tested and carry no more than five people.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]
Everyone will be tested, regardless of insurance, according to a fact sheet provided by testing site officials. They also ask people to please be patient as there may be significant wait times.
Samples that are collected will be sent to a commercial lab, according to a news release. Results will be provided as they become available.
To get updates about the coronavirus in Central Florida straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.