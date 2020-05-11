Florida’s unemployed must begin claiming weeks, payments

ORLANDO, Fla. – As more businesses in Florida reopen, hundreds of thousands of residents are still waiting on unemployment checks from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity either through state or federal CARES Act benefits but beginning Monday the unemployed will need to take an additional step to get those payments.

Beginning Sunday, people must log into the Florida unemployment website CONNECT to claim their weeks. This step was temporarily waived by Gov. Ron DeSantis amid the coronavirus unemployment surge.

This means claimants will not receive payments unless they have requested them every two weeks. This is a step-by-step guide showing how to claim weeks in the DEO system.

The work search and work registration requirements continue to be waived for through May 30, according to the DEO. However, applicants must still answer work search questions in the CONNECT system.

The change is likely to cause more problems and confusion for those already struggling to access the website which goes down on the weekends to process claims and payments, according to the DEO.

When asked about long wait times for people calling into the unemployment call center on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s much better than before the state added more than 2,000 call takers. DeSantis has also previously said the reduced the training time from several weeks to 24 hours for those call takers.

Floridians calling into the 1-833-FL-APPLY hotline have reported waiting for hours only to be disconnected or call takers couldn’t answer their questions when finally connected with a person.

“We’ve got a huge number of people now doing the phone,” DeSantis said. “If it’s not a 100% where it needs to be I’ll definitely have them look into it.”

Part of the confusion among the unemployed is the difference between state benefits and federal pandemic benefits available under the CARES Act.

“In a normal situation the majority of people who apply for unemployment don’t qualify,” DeSantis said Monday. “So, say you’re a gig employee, you wouldn’t.”

However, under the CARES Act gig workers, self-employed and contractors do qualify for something known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA. Those workers must still apply through the Florida website and then be invited to apply for PUA benefits.

In response to why some people haven’t seen payments from PUA, DeSantis said it’s because the federal “money was only recently given to the state.”

In an April 23 interview, Sec. John Satter, who is overseeing Florida’s coronavirus unemployment surge, said individuals could begin applying through the existing application system for federal benefits.

Several weeks later, many Floridians have reported to News 6 delays in the application process due to errors in the CONNECT system or being declared eligible for benefits but in a limbo with the system showing “pending” for weeks on end.

According to the DEO dashboard, more than 23,000 PUA payments have been made as of Monday and more than 635,000 unemployment payments have been made total out of the more than 1.3 million verified claims submitted.

Those who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits are still waiting for relief from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, which provides assitance to those individuals. On May 1, Satter said the state is working to be able to process PEUC applications and payments.

According to the Floridajobs.org website, “more information on how to apply is coming soon.”