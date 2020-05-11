Woman accused of swerving car at Rockledge police officer charged with attempted murder

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A woman fleeing the scene of an attempted drug arrest is accused of nearly hitting a Rockledge police officer with a car leading to an officer-involved shooting, according to Rockledge Police Department officials.

Two Rockledge police officers responded to an address on Georgia Avenue on April 28 where a running Toyota sedan was parked in the driveway of a vacant home. When officers arrived they found and man and a woman in the vehicle. The man had a white powdery substance on a mirror in his lap he told officers was “Molly,” also known as MDMA, according to the arrest warrant.

After asking the man to step out of the car, he broke free and fled on foot, the report states.

Meanwhile, the woman in the car, later identified as Amanda Johnson, 21, got into the driver’s seat and pulled the car into the road, police said. The officer described Johnson driving the car toward him and swerving at him in an attempt to strike him. The officer said he fired one round at the windshield of the car before diving out of the way.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Cocoa. Inside, police said they found several firearms, including a stolen Sig Sauer 9mm handgun.

According to the arrest report, Johnson and the man in the vehicle have been involved in multiple incidents and are known the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was arrested Saturday on a warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Brevard County Jail records show Johnson also faces charges of grand theft and two misdemeanor charges. She is held without bail.