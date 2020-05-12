New Palm Bay coronavirus test site welcomes first round of patients

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County welcomed people to its newest drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Eastern Florida State College Palm Bay Campus Tuesday.

The site provides nasal-swab testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. People over the age of 18 can get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The National Guard is helping the state’s department run the site, which has the capacity to provide up to 400 tests a day free of charge.

The site is drive-thru only, walk-ups are not allowed. Site officials ask that passengers in each vehicle be limited to those who are being tested and carry no more than five people.

“It was very quick, very easy," a driver told News 6 after they got tested. "The cotton swab wasn’t too pleasant but that’s to be expected.”

Other drivers there said the process was quick, with little to no wait time.

People can enter the site at San Filippo Drive. Those who wish to get tested should bring a photo ID and will not need to make an appointment.

Everyone will be tested, regardless of insurance, according to a fact sheet provided by testing site officials.

Site coordinators say the site will be available for the next two to three weeks, depending on turnout.

Samples that are collected will be sent to a commercial lab, according to a news release. Results will be provided as they become available.

As of Tuesday, Brevard County public health officials say the area has seen 346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in Florida March 1. Nine people have lost their lives due to complications with the virus, 52 have been hospitalized.

